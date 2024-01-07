First Merchants Corp Sells 1,145 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $382.10. The stock had a trading volume of 423,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,593. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.68. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

