First Merchants Corp Sells 1,817 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.