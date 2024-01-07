First Merchants Corp Sells 2,573 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,350. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

