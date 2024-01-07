First Merchants Corp Sells 3,160 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $205.21. 938,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

