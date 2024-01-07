First Merchants Corp Sells 3,296 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 818,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

