First Merchants Corp Sells 7,888 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJJ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 189,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,862. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
