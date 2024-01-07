First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,544.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 2,743,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

