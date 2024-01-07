First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.