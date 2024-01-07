First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 112,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

