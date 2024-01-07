First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,059,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $18.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

