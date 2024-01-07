First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lessened by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 0.8% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 59.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.6% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.