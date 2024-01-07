First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $6.93. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 51,696 shares.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
