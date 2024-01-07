First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.04 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

