First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

