Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.50.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.