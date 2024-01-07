Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

