Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 10th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FISV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
