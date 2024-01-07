Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 10th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.