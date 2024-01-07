Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

