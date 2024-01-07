Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $501.89

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 501.89 ($6.39) and traded as high as GBX 609.97 ($7.77). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.58), with a volume of 35,029 shares changing hands.

Focusrite Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £348.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,983.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.48.

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,333.33%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

