FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

