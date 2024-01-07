FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,444 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $717.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

