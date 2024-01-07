FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

