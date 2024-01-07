FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

