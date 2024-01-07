FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,882 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 446.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRF opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.