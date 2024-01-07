FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY opened at $925.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $963.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

