FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 352,466 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

