FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.