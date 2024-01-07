FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,775 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VCSH stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
