FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 149,941 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 146.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,941 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

