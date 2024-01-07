FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 93,464 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.92% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

