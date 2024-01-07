FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

