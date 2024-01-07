FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

