FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

