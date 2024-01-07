FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 828 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.72 and its 200 day moving average is $319.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

