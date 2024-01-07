FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $268.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average of $255.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.06 and a twelve month high of $275.32.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

