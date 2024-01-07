Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up 2.2% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLQM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

