Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

