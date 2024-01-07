Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 138 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

