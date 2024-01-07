Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

FANG stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

