Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,312.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

