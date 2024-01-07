Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $577.26 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.