Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

