Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Shares of CASY opened at $284.34 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $286.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

