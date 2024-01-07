Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

