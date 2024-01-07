Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLAC opened at $544.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

