Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $416.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $418.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

