Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $703.34 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $695.31 and a 200-day moving average of $668.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

