Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $386.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.16.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

