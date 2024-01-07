Freedom Day Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $400.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.66. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

