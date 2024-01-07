Freedom Day Solutions LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $247,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $221.52.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

