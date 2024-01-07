Freedom Day Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.